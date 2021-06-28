Damages done to Yalta by torrential rains and floods estimated at over $97 million - mayor

SIMFEROPOL, June 29. /TASS/. Preliminary damage done to Yalta by torrential rains and flooding exceeds seven billion rubles (97.055 million US dollars), the city’s Mayor Yanina Pavlenko said.

"We have finished preliminary estimations of the damages done to our city. Preliminarily, a sum of some seven billion rubles, or slightly more than seven billion, will be needed for restoration works. And, naturally, the sums needed for capital repairs will be much bigger," she said.

Head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said earlier that direct damage done to Crimea by heavy rains and floods in a period from June 16 to 20 was preliminarily estimated at 12.5 billion rubles (173.312 million US dollars).

A cyclone over Crimea on June 16-20 triggered torrential rains accompanied by strong winds. A state of emergency was declared in the region. Yalta was the hardest hit area on the south coast of the peninsula. According to city Mayor Yanina Pavlenko, the city faced the most serious situation since 1922, when over 190mm of rain fell during a day.

One person was killed and 58 were injured as a result of the floods. One person is still missing.