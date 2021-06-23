Repair works at Crimea’s main highway after heavy rains to cost 190 million rubles

SIMFEROPOL, June 23. /TASS/. Repairing Crimea’s main highway, Tavrida, damaged as a result of heavy rains that hit the peninsula late last week, will require about 190 million rubles , Crimean Vice Premier Yevgeny Kabanov said.

"The Tavrida highway was damaged in two areas," he said. "We assess repair works at the Tavrida highway at approximately 190 million rubles."

A cyclone over Crimea has triggered torrential rains accompanied by strong winds. A state of emergency was declared in the region. Yalta was the hardest hit area on the south coast of the peninsula. According to city Mayor Yanina Pavlenko, the city is facing the most serious situation since 1922, when over 190mm of rain fell during a day.

One person was killed and 54 were injured as a result of the flood. The search continues for a missing woman.

Hundreds of houses have been damaged in the republic. Thirteen hotels were partially flooded in Yalta, and tourists had to be evacuated from two of them. The beach infrastructure has been damaged. At the moment, post-disaster recovery efforts are under way in many areas, including works to clear debris and resume electricity, water and gas supplies.