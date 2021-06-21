Several houses submerge in Crimea’s Yalta, water keeps flooding in, says mayor

SIMFEROPOL, June 21./TASS/. Several houses have been submerged in Yalta, Crimea, and the water still keeps coming in, city Mayor Yanina Pavlenka wrote on Instagram on Monday.

"Ten houses have been partially flooded, some of them have submerged, buried under rock and mud. Water keeps coming in, this can be seen by the naked eye, old trolleybuses partially stand in the way of the water flow," Pavlenko blogged. Most of the residents, first of all children and elderly people, were evacuated, "but some are still trying to save their houses," she added.

"The priority task is to widen the watercourse. About 40 military servicemen have left for the site, while hardware and excavators are expected to arrive shortly. We are trying to examine the upper stream of the river with the use of drones, in order to understand the general situation with water flows. The situation must be dealt with without delay since there is a real danger that neighboring houses can be flooded, home to families with small children. We are doing everything possible," the mayor added.

A cyclone over Crimea has triggered heavy rains accompanied by strong winds. A state of emergency was declared in the region. Yalta was the hardest hit area on the south coast of the peninsula.