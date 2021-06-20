About 600 people remain in evacuation zone in Yalta — mayor

SIMFEROPOL, June 20. /TASS/. About 600 people remain in two flood-hit areas in Yalta, partial evacuation is under way, local administration’s head Yanina Pavlenko told TASS.

Earlier, Pavlenko named the two hardest-hit areas and called upon their residents to evacuate. The urban settlement of Koreiz is one of those areas, with the other one being the crossing of Krivoshta and Vergasov streets in Yalta. Pavlenko said the flood situation still causes concern, because floodwaters are still rushing into the city from mountainous areas.

"At present, we can say that about 600 people remain in evacuation zones, but those are rough calculations. So far, there is no need to evacuate them immediately today. But we are evacuating people from areas where walls are damaged or under the risk of collapse. This applies primarily to houses in Koreiz, because the area of Krivoshta and Vergasov streets has apartment buildings," Pavlenko said.

On Thursday night, Crimea was battered by torrential rains and gusts of the northwest wind. A regional state of emergency was declared. The floods hit the resort city of Kerch and eastern regions of the peninsula. In the south of Crimea, the city of Yalta faced over 135 mm of precipitation. Yanina Pavlenko, the head of Yalta’s administration, said that the city had not witnessed such heavy rain since 1922, when the city had over 190 mm of precipitation. As many as 26,200 customers were left without electricity. One person was killed and 24 injured. Two people remain unaccounted for.

As a result, hundreds of houses all over the republic were damaged. 13 hotels were flooded in Yalta, with evacuation ordered in two of them. Beach infrastructure was damaged as well. At the moment, post-disaster recovery efforts are under way in many areas, including works to clear debris and resume electricity, water and gas supplies.