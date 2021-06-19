Eighteen people injured in Yalta due to heavy rains, one person missing, mayor says

SIMFEROPOL, June 19. /TASS/. Eighteen people have been injured during heavy rains and flooding in Yalta, another person is missing, the search operation is underway, the city’s Mayor Yanina Pavlenko wrote on her Facebook page.

"As a result of the emergency situation, 18 people were injured, 2 of them were taken to hospitals, one injured person was operated on. One person was killed, one woman is missing, a search is underway," she noted.

According to Pavlenko, 36 people, including 4 children, remain in temporary accommodation centers.

A cyclone over Crimea earlier caused heavy rains accompanied by strong wind. A state of emergency was declared in the region.