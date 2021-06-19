One killed, one injured in methane outburst at mine in Russia’s Kemerovo Region

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. One person has been killed and another one injured in a methane outburst followed by rockfall at Anzherskaya-Yuzhnaya coal mine in Russia’s Kemerovo Region, the press service of the Russian Emergencies Ministry informed TASS on Saturday.

The Emergencies Ministry earlier said that, according to preliminary information, two people were injured. "According to updated information, one person was killed, and another one was injured," the press service said.

There were no explosions of fire. As many as 139 people were evacuated.