National Guard officer wounded in Yekaterinburg shooting discharged from hospital

YEKATERINBURG, May 31. /TASS/. A National Guard officer who sustained a leg wound during a shooting in Yekaterinburg has been discharged after medical treatment, the press service of the regional Healthcare Ministry told TASS.

"The National Guard officer received medical treatment at the traumatology hospital No. 36 and was discharged," the agency’s interlocutor said. The man sustained a tangential leg wound.

Another wounded, a nine-year-old girl, is in intensive care after a surgery.

On Sunday night, a man opened fire in the Khimmash district in Yekaterinburg. According to the Sverdlovsk Regional General Directorate of the Interior Ministry, two people were wounded in the shooting. The shooter has been detained, a criminal case has been opened.