Five Tajik natives convicted in Moscow for plotting terror attack with use of truck

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Five Tajik natives have been sentenced to prison terms from nine to 17 years on charges of plotting a terror attack with the use of a truck in Moscow, the press service of the 2nd Western Military Court said on Friday.

According to the press service, the sentence has not yet taken effect.

"The court found five suspects guilty of plotting a terror attack among other charges, and convicted them to terms from nine to 17 years in a maximum-security penal colony," said Irina Zhirnova, the court’s spokesperson.

According to a TASS source within the law enforcement agencies, the men planned to rent a truck in Moscow "to drive it into a crowd and then open gunfire." "They were detained on October 25, 2018," the source added.

The men were charged with plotting a terror attack, organizing a terrorist group, and illegal arms trafficking.