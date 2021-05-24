Around 75% of all cybercrime in Russia is fraud, theft, says Prosecutor General's Office

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Three-quarters of all cybercrime in Russia is fraud and theft, head of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office Department of Organizational and Analytical Management Andrey Nekrasov said in an interview with TASS.
"This type of crime includes criminal acts committed using the Internet, mobile communications, and payment (plastic) cards. Most of these criminal acts are aimed at stealing other people's property and are qualified under the articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which provide for liability for theft and fraud," he said.
According to him, last year alone, almost three quarters of all frauds (210,500 or 72.3%) and almost a quarter of all thefts (173,400 or 23.1%) were committed in Russia with the use of information and telecommunication technologies. Taking into account the fact that in total 510,300 cybercrimes were registered in Russia last year, 75% of them were fraud and theft.
At the same time, the solving rate of such crimes at the end of the last year was only 20%, which is less than in 2019 (24%).