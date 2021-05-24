Around 75% of all cybercrime in Russia is fraud, theft, says Prosecutor General's Office

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Three-quarters of all cybercrime in Russia is fraud and theft, head of the Russian Prosecutor General's Office Department of Organizational and Analytical Management Andrey Nekrasov said in an interview with TASS.

"This type of crime includes criminal acts committed using the Internet, mobile communications, and payment (plastic) cards. Most of these criminal acts are aimed at stealing other people's property and are qualified under the articles of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which provide for liability for theft and fraud," he said.