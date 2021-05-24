Internet increasingly used for drug trafficking, says Russian prosecutor’s office

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Over 41% of drug-related crimes are committed over the Internet, head of the main managerial and analytical directorate of Russia’s Office of the Prosecutor General Andrei Nekrasov said in an interview with TASS.

"Cyberspace has begun to be increasingly used to commit other grave offences. Most of all, in the area of illegal drug trafficking. In 2020, 47,100 crimes related to the illegal production, sales or trafficking of drugs committed with the use of IT technologies were recorded. In other words, 41.6% of all detected instances of drug sales were conducted over the Internet," he specified.

Additionally, the official noted that this segment of crime has demonstrated a surge in extortion and circulation of pornography. "Crimes, related to violating privacy, illegal acquisition of secret commercial information or other secret information protected by the law, illicit payment activity, and the illegal sales of weapons and potent substances, remain current," he said.