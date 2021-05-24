Online scammers used pandemic to steal money from Russians, says prosecutor's office

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Last year, cyber fraudsters took advantage of the pandemic and the lockdowns in order to swindle unsuspecting Russians out of their money, head of the main managerial and analytical directorate of Russia’s Office of the Prosecutor General Andrei Nekrasov said in an interview with TASS.

According to him, this type of crime, committed with the use of the Internet and mobile communications, was characterized by the emergence of increasingly sophisticated types of fraud.