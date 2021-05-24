Online scammers used pandemic to steal money from Russians, says prosecutor's office

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Last year, cyber fraudsters took advantage of the pandemic and the lockdowns in order to swindle unsuspecting Russians out of their money, head of the main managerial and analytical directorate of Russia’s Office of the Prosecutor General Andrei Nekrasov said in an interview with TASS.
According to him, this type of crime, committed with the use of the Internet and mobile communications, was characterized by the emergence of increasingly sophisticated types of fraud.
"For example, last year, the perpetrators, having integrated into the news agenda, exploited the subject of the pandemic, and used the lockdowns to manipulate and swindle people. [They] came into contact with a large number of Internet users, and obtained access to their bank account information," the official said.