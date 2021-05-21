Seven dead after poisoning at sewage plant in southern Russia, says source

ROSTOV-ON-DON, May 21. /TASS/. Seven workers perished in the Dmitriadovka settlement of the Neklinovsky District in the Rostov Region while conducting works at a sewage plant, a source in the emergency services told TASS on Friday.

"In all, there are nine people, seven of them have died," the source said.

The regional Main Directorate of the Emergencies Ministry told journalists that they received information workers had been poisoned in the Dmitriadovka settlement. "A squad of the gas-smoke rescue service is working on the site. Information is being updated," the statement said. The press service of the regional Investigative Committee added that investigators and forensic specialists went to the accident site.

The press service of the public prosecutor of the Rostov Region reported that an investigation has been launched into the incident. The regional prosecutor, the interim head and the deputy head of the Rostov regional directorate of the Investigative Committee have left for the accident site.