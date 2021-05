RIO DE JANEIRO, May 21. /TASS/. The Ecuadorian police have discovered 805 cocaine bricks in a banana shipment meant to be delivered to Russia and Belgium, Ecuavisa TV reported on Thursday.

Sources in the administration of the country’s largest city of Guayaquil, the drugs were found in the city port. The weight of the shipment is not specified, it is estimated to be worth several million US dollars, the TV channel noted.