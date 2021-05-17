Police apprehend man who attacked people with knife in Yekaterinburg

YEKATERINBURG, May 17. /TASS/. Police officers have apprehended a man who attacked people with a knife near a railway station in Yekaterinburg, head of the press service of the Russian Interior Ministry’s Main Directorate in the Sverdlovsk Region Valery Gorelykh has said.

"When the police officers who arrived at the scene attempted to apprehend the suspect, the man, armed with a knife, tried to attack the Interior Ministry’s representatives. As a result, they had to use service weapons. A warning shot into the air did not calm down the armed citizen, after which a second shot toward the aggressive man was fired," he said.