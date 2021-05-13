Two kids wounded in Kazan school shooting remain critical - Russian health minister

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Three children wounded in a school shooting incident in the Russian city of Kazan have undergone surgeries in Moscow, two of them remain critical, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said at President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with cabinet members.

"Three patients who underwent surgeries remain in critical condition. Two children require close monitoring as they are still critical. The third child tolerated the surgery well and his condition is not alarming," the minister said.