Two kids wounded in Kazan school shooting remain critical - Russian health minister

MOSCOW, May 13. /TASS/. Three children wounded in a school shooting incident in the Russian city of Kazan have undergone surgeries in Moscow, two of them remain critical, Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said at President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with cabinet members.
"Three patients who underwent surgeries remain in critical condition. Two children require close monitoring as they are still critical. The third child tolerated the surgery well and his condition is not alarming," the minister said.
"Fifteen kids in Kazan are receiving treatment, one child has been discharged from the hospital in satisfactory condition. All children are stable," Murashko added.
On May 11, Kazan’s School Number 175 was attacked by a gunman who was a former pupil of the school. The shooting left nine people dead and 23 wounded. Nine people, among them five children and four adults, were transferred to Moscow for treatment.