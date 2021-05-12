Kazan school shooter pleads guilty

Kazan school shooter taken into custody for two months

KAZAN, May 12. /TASS/. Ilnaz Galyaviyev, accused of a shooting attack on a school in the Russian city of Kazan, pleaded guilty, a TASS correspondent reported from the courtroom.

"He pleaded guilty to the crime he is charged with," a prosecutor said.

Reporters tried to ask the defendant questions before the hearing but he did not respond.

On May 11, Kazan’s Public School Number 175 was attacked by a gunman who had graduated from there four years earlier. The shooting killed nine, among them seven children, and left 23 wounded.