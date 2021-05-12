Five kids wounded in Kazan shooting are in serious condition, doctor says

KAZAN, May 12. /TASS/. Five kids who suffered wounds in a shooting incident at a school in the Russian city of Kazan are in serious condition and another one is critical, Deputy Chief Physician for Surgery at the Republican Children's Clinical Hospital Mikhail Pospelov told reporters.

According to the doctor, 18 wounded people were admitted to the hospital on Tuesday and another two requested medical treatment for various injuries. Pospelov said that all the children in intensive care had undergone surgeries.

Twelve kids have gunshot wounds, Pospelov noted, adding that five children would be transferred to Moscow hospitals.

A former student opened fire in Kazan’s School Number 175 on Tuesday. The shooting killed nine and left 23 wounded, the attacker was apprehended. May 12 was declared a day of mourning in Russia’s Tatarstan region.