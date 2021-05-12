Health condition of those hospitalized after Kazan school shooting unchanged

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. The health condition of 21 people hospitalized after a shooting at Public School No. 175 in Kazan has not changed, spokesperson for Tatarstan president Liliya Galimova told TASS on Wednesday.

"The health condition of everyone affected is the same as yesterday. That is, without changes," she said.

On Tuesday, a graduate of Kazan’s public school No. 175 opened fire at his former school. As a result, nine people were killed, including seven children, 21 were wounded. All those killed have been identified. May 12 was declared the day of mourning in Tatarstan. The perpetrator has been taken into custody. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a mass murder case in the wake of the attack.