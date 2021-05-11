Kazan lifts counter-terrorist operation regime following school shooting

KAZAN, May 11. /TASS/. Kazan has lifted the counter-terrorist operation regime that was introduced following the school shooting earlier on Tuesday, the Russian Federal Security Service Directorate for Tatarstan informed.
"The legal regime of a counter-terrorist operation has been lifted on the territory of the operation," the message says.
A counter-terrorist operation regime was imposed in Kazan following a school shooting. On Tuesday, a graduate of Public School №·175 in Kazan went on a shooting spree at his former educational institution. Nine people were killed in the attack, and 21 were injured. The attacker is now in custody. The Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case over mass murder as a result of the attack.