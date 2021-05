MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. Eight those wounded in the shooting at a school in Kazan, in Russia’s Tatarstan Region, are in grave condition, the Ministry of Education said on its Telegram channel on Tuesday.

According to the published list, 13 out of 21 victims are in moderately grave condition and another eight are in grave condition. Eighteen victims are aged between 7 and 15. Three adults are aged 19, 50 and 62.