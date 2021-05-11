Kazan school shooter walked through front door, says source

MOSCOW, May 11. /TASS/. One of the gunmen who opened fire in a school in the Russian city of Kazan had walked into the building through the main door, a source in the region’s Education Ministry told TASS on Tuesday.

"A person carrying an assault rifle entered the building through the main door and opened fire right away. He wounded a maintenance worker at the entrance," the source said.

According to a TASS source in law enforcement agencies, two people opened fire in Kazan’s Public School Number 175 on Tuesday. Police are working at the scene of the crime.