Debris of missing Mi-2 helicopter found in Russia’s Far East

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY, May 9. /TASS/. Rescuers in Kamchatka, in Russia’s Far East, have discovered a burnt debris of the Mi-2 helicopter that went missing on May 8, the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"The debris of the helicopter was found in the forest area of the Chapayevka village. There is no data on the fate of the passenger and the crew. The circumstances of the incident are being investigated," the ministry reported.

Contact with the Mi-8 helicopter was lost at 5.00 p.m. on May 8. The helicopter, en route from Elizovo airport to a landing field near the Ostrovnaya River, was carrying a pilot and a passenger. The rescue operation, which involved three helicopters, was suspended at night.