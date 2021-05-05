Putin offers condolences to Mexican president over deadly bridge collapse, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has conveyed his condolences over a deadly bridge collapse in Mexico City in a message to Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, which has been published on the Kremlin’s website on Wednesday.
"Dear Mr. President, please accept my deepest condolences over the tragic consequences of a metro bridge collapse in Mexico City. Please convey my words of heartfelt sympathy and support to the families and friends of the victims, and I wish all those injured a speedy recovery," the message reads.