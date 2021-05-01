Three killed, 10 injured in bus accident in Russia’s Far East

MOSCOW, May 1. /TASS/. Two people were killed and 10 injured in a bus accident in Russia’s Far Eastern region of Khabarovsk late on Friday, local prosecutors said.

"Overnight to May 1, 2021 (local time), an accident occurred at the 370th kilometer of the A-376 Lidoga-Vanino federal highway. As a result, three people were killed and about 10 passengers of a bus were injured," the regional prosecutor’s office said in a statement.

The Khabarovsk Region traffic police said a teenage girl aged 17, a young woman aged 21 and a woman born in 1973 were killed in the crash.

An investigation was launched into the accident.

According to preliminary reports, a bus driver lost control of the vehicle, which flipped on its side. There were 32 passengers and two drivers on board.

The press service of the region’s health ministry said ten people were injured, including two teenagers aged 17-18 and a child five or six years old.

"Two are in critical condition. Six were diagnosed with polytrauma," the press service said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the region’s traffic police told TASS the bus "failed to negotiate a turn, drove onto the oncoming lane, fell into the ditch on the left side and overturned."

The press office of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said a helicopter with rescuers and doctors was sent to the site of the accident from the region’s administrative center of Khabarovsk.

"The aircraft has a medical module for transporting the injured," the press service said.

The regional department of the Russian emergencies ministry said that all nearly those injured have already left the site of the accident, which occurred in a remote area, on their own. The nearest town, Lidoga, is 140 km away.