Three Western reporters killed in Burkina Faso

PRETORIA, April 27. /TASS/. Bodies of three Western journalists who were kidnapped on April 26 have been found in the east of Burkina Faso, Reuters reported on Tuesday, citing the national security service of the country.

Four people, including two Spanish and one Irish reporters, were earlier abducted by unidentified people in the Gourma Province. They participated in a rally of an NGO seeking to protect animals and were caught in an ambush. The bodies of the journalists were discovered in a search operation. There have been no reports about the fate of the serviceman who was accompanying them.

The group was in the Pama Reserve on the border with Benin when it was attacked. The army vehicle used to transport the media workers had markings of an anti-poaching service. AFP notes that the vehicle was attacked by a group of several dozens of people who used two cars and a dozen motorbikes.

No particular group has claimed responsibility for the tragic incident.

Burkina Faso has turned into an epicenter of terrorist activities of Islamist groups in West Africa in the last three years. Groups of the Islamic State in the Greater Sahara, a branch of the Islamic State, and Ansar ul Islam operate in eastern and northeastern parts of the country.