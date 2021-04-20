Body of child found under the rubble of house after gas blast in Nizhny Novgorod Region

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Rescuers have discovered the body of a child under the rubble of a house in the Nizhny Novgorod Region's village of Margusha hit by a gas blast, the Russian Emergencies Ministry’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"At 2:25 a.m. the body of the dead child was found," a spokesperson said.

According to the emergencies services, no one is under the rubble now. "The fate of all residents of the house has been established," the source said.

The gas blast occurred late on April 19 in an apartment on the third floor of a three-story house. The second and the third floors of the building caved in and a fire broke out. According to the Emergencies Ministry, seven people were injured, including three children.