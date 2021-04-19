Fire that destroyed 1,300 sq meters localized in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod Region

MOSCOW, April 20. /TASS/. Firefighters have localized a major blaze that broke out after a gas explosion in a house in the Nizhny Novgorod Region’s village of Margusha, the Russian Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"At 11:50 p.m. the fire was localized on the area of 900 square meters," the press service said. The destruction area covered some 1,300 square meters.

Earlier reports said the gas blast occurred in a three-story house built in 2015 in the village of Margusha. According to the ministry, the building collapsed and a fire broke out. Some 31 people were evacuated from the house. Four adults and three children were injured. The fate of one child remains unknown. The rescuers retrieved a 2.5-month-old girl from the rubble of the house. She is in moderately grave condition.

A source told TASS that according to preliminary data, the blast was caused by a gas leak in one of the apartments. At least four apartments were destroyed on the second and third floors. A temporary accommodation center was set up for the residents in a local cultural center. A criminal case was launched.