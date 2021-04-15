Preliminary data indicates five children killed in fire in Russia's Urals Region

YEKATERINBURG, April 15. /TASS/. Five children have been killed in a fire in a private house in the village of Byzovo in Russia’s Sverdlovsk Region, according to preliminary information. Three adults and two more children were hospitalized, the press service of the regional Prosecutor’s Office informed TASS.

"Three adults and two children were taken to a healthcare facility with first-and second-degree burns and poisoning by combustion products. According to preliminary information, five children born in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2020 were killed in the fire. However, only the bodies of four children have been found so far. Search is underway for another child," the press service said.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, there were seven children in the house where a multi-child family lived when the fire broke out.

"Based on the results the investigation, the regional Prosecutor’s Office will assess compliance with legislation in the field of protecting the rights of minors," the press service said.