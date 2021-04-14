Four people recovered alive after power plant’s collapse in central Russia

TAMBOV, April 14. / TASS /. Four people have been pulled out from the rubble after the collapse of the roof and part of the wall on the thermal power plant’s premises in Tambov, central Russia, the region’s First Vice Governor Oleg Ivanov reported on Wednesday.

"We have pulled out three people and are getting one more now, everyone is alive," Ivanov stated.

According to Tambov’s official, there are no more people under the rubble. The Emergencies Ministry’s staff are working on the spot.

The roof and part of the wall of the administrative building, located on Tambov’s thermal power plant’s premises, collapsed at 04:40 a.m., the regional emergencies ministry noted.