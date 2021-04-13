Light plane crashes in Russia’s south, says source

SARATOV, April 13. /TASS/. A light plane crashed in the Marks district of the southern Saratov Region according to preliminary data and emergencies services rushed to the crash site, a source in the emergencies services told TASS on Tuesday.

"Local residents reported that a light airplane crashed in the Marks district according to preliminary data and emergencies services and law enforcers rushed to the crash site," the source said.

As the local residents informed, the light plane fell into a water reservoir. All the details of the incident are being clarified, the source added.