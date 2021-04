NEW YORK, April 13. /TASS/. Several people were injured in a shooting at a high school in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Monday, local police wrote on its Twitter account.

The exact number of gunshot victims at Austin-East Magnet High School has not been reported. According to the statement, a police officer is among them. "The investigation remains active at this time. Please avoid the area," the police said.

ABC TV channel reported that multiple agencies were working on the scene.