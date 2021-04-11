Three Russians injured in Turkish bus accident remain under medical supervision - embassy

ANKARA, April 11. /TASS/. Three Russian citizens injured in a bus accident in central Turkey on Saturday remain under doctors’ supervision, the Russian Embassy in Ankara said.

As of Sunday morning, all Russian citizens, who were hurt in the traffic accident on the Konya-Aksaray highway, have received medical and psychological assistance.

"Three people remain under supervision in medical facilities of Konya. According to doctors, their life is not under threat. Soon the issue of discharging them and sending to a clinic in Antalya will be solved," the Russian diplomatic mission wrote on its Facebook page.