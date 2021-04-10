Three Russians taken to hospital after tourist bus crash in Turkey

ANKARA, April 10. /TASS/. At least three Russian nationals were taken to hospital after a tourist bus crash in central Turkey, a spokesman for the Russian embassy in Turkey told TASS on Saturday.

"According to updated information the embassy officers received from the local police and the travel company, five Russian tourists sought medical assistance after the accident on the Konya-Aksaray highway this morning. Three of them were taken to hospital with bruises and fractures of various degrees of gravity. Two of them are expected to be release after medical examination later in the day," the spokesman said.

"Other Russian tourists are staying at a hotel in Konya. They will be taken to their vacationing destination as soon as the probe is over and the weather is favorable," the diplomat added.

A spokesman for the Russian consulate general in Antalya told TASS earlier in the day that one Russian tourist had died and 26 more had been injured in the traffic accident. They were vacationing in Antalya and set off for a sightseeing trip to Cappadocia.

A video from the crash site posted in Turkish social networks features people getting out of the overturned bus off the road via broken windows and windscreen.