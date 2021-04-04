Airliner flying from Tokyo to Frankfurt made an emergency landing at Krasnoyarsk airport

KRASNOYARSK, April 4. /TASS/. An All Nippon Airways plane flying from Tokyo to Frankfurt made an emergency landing at Krasnoyarsk airport on Sunday, the press service of the airport told TASS.

"It is Boeing 787. The fact of landing [was registered], the landing was considered emergency," the airport’s official said, without specifying the number of passengers on board and the reason for landing. No one was hurt as a result of the incident.

All Nippon Airways is a Japanese airline headquartered in Tokyo.