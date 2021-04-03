Taiwan rescuers start clearing debris at deadly rail disaster site

HONG KONG /XIANGGANG/, April 3. /TASS/. Rescuers in eastern Taiwan have started to gradually remove wrecks blocking a rail tunnel where 50 people died in a train accident on Friday, the island’s central news agency reported on Saturday.

By now, one of wrecked train cars has been removed from outside the tunnel. Cranes are used to remove two more cars from the track. However, the vast part of the derailed train is stuck inside a narrow single-track tunnel, and it might take several days to remove them.

Meanwhile, forensics keep collecting evidence at the site of the tragedy. Prosecutors have requested an arrest warrant for the main suspect - the driver of a service vehicle, who apparently parked it at a nearby slope and forgot to put a handbrake on. As a result, the vehicle slipped downhill, causing the fatal collision.

Taiwan’s deadliest train accident in past decades claimed the lives of at least 50 people, 146 were injured. The government ordered flags all over the island to be flown at half-mast during the three-day mourning for the victims.

The eight-car Taroko Express is one of the most cutting-edge high-speed trains capable of traveling at a speed of 130 kilometers per hour. It derailed as it was exiting a tunnel in Hualien County. The train was heading to Taitung County, on the southeastern coast from the northern city of New Taipei along the mountainous eastern coast of the island, a popular tourist destination renowned for its oceanside panoramas. According to updated reports, the train had 496 people on board.