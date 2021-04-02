Number of victims in Taiwan’s train derailment climbs to 54

HONG KONG /XIANGGANG/, April 2. /TASS/. The number of victims from Taiwan’s latest train derailment has risen to 54 people, the TVBS television and radio broadcasting company reported on Friday.

According to the media outlet, 156 passengers received injuries varying in degrees of severity.

Earlier, China Central Television (CCTV) had reported 48 casualties and that 159 people had been hospitalized. The train was carrying 374 passengers.

Mountainous route

The eight-car Taroko Express is one of the most cutting-edge high-speed trains capable of traveling at a speed of 130 kilometers per hour. It derailed as it was exiting a tunnel in Hualien County. The train was heading to Taitung County, on the southeastern coast from the northern city of New Taipei along the mountainous eastern coast of the island, a popular tourist destination renowned for its oceanside panoramas.

According to the preliminary data, the derailment was caused by an unsecured service vehicle which slipped from a nearby slope and hit the moving train. As a result, the second and the third cars went off the rails while the others were crushed upon slamming into the walls of the tunnel. Rescuers had to pull those trapped out of the mangled cars, while some were able to climb out on their own. Currently, the rescuers are clearing the debris and providing all available assistance to the passengers.

Worst crash in years

This rail crash has surpassed the 2018 train derailment on the same line and route as far as the number of casualties go. Back then, all eight cars of the Puyuma Express train had derailed in Taiwan's northeastern Yilan County with five of them having overturned. In all, the train was carrying 366 passengers. Some 18 people were killed in that crash and approximately 200 were injured.

In 1991, another major railway accident involving a collision of two passenger trains in Taiwan’s northwestern Miaoli County took lives of 30 people, while leaving 112 injured. It occurred due to a failure of the train’s automatic braking system.