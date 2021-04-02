Russian doctors successfully complete cardiac surgery in burning hospital in Amur Region

BLAGOVESHCHENSK, April 2. /TASS/. The surgery performed by Russian health workers in a burning cardiological center in the Amur Region has been successful, the patient was transported to the Amur Regional Clinical Hospital, the regional Health Ministry told TASS Friday.

"The operated patient has been transferred to the Amur Regional Clinical Hospital," the ministry informed.

The Russian Emergencies Ministry added that firefighting brigades did everything possible to prevent fumes from infiltrating the operating theater as well as "dangerous fire factors" from affecting possible evacuation routes. "Self-rescue air packs were prepared for the health workers and the patient in case of deterioration as well as the necessary equipment to relocate the patient," the press service of the ministry noted.

A source told TASS that three operations were underway in the cardiological center when the fire broke out, including a coronary artery bypass graft. Firefighters were targeting fire outbreaks in such a way that water doesn’t affect the operating theaters.

Amur Region Governor Vasily Orlov pledged to award commendation lists to the doctors who continued the surgeries in the burning hospital.

The blaze broke out in the cardiological center on Friday afternoon as the roof caught fire. It was qualified as most serious, 59 firefighters were engaged in the operation. The personnel and patients, 67 people in total, were evacuated.