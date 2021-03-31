Man threatening to blow up plane after request to wear mask detained at Moscow airport

MOSCOW, March 31. / TASS /. A passenger of a plane en route from Moscow to Tomsk, who threatened to detonate a bomb after a request to wear a mask, has been detained, Russia’s law enforcement agencies told TASS on Wednesday.

"On the night of March 31, a passenger on board the plane flying from Sheremetyevo Airport to Tomsk, refused the wear a protective mask and threatened to blow up the plane," the source reported. Furthermore, the passengers had to be transferred to another aircraft, while their luggage passed an additional control, after which the plane flew to Russia’s Siberian city of Tomsk.

"The man was detained. According to preliminary data, he was drunk," the source said.