Moscow Region shooter believed to be dead in burning house, says source

"When the fire broke out in the house, he was given a chance to surrender. He refused to come out and stayed in the burning part of the building. He is believed to be dead," the source noted.

/MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. The resident of Moscow Region’s Novye Veshki gated community who opened fire at law enforcement officers has chosen to stay in his house that caught fire and is now believed to be dead according to preliminary reports, a law enforcement source told TASS.

The source clarified that the shooter himself set the arsenal of weapons and munitions alight himself which caused a fire that quickly spread around the upper floor where he was hiding. According to the source, the fire is not being extinguished now because there can be explosive substances and grenades in the house which can endanger lives of firefighters. An investigation group will start working in the house after the fire subsides.

TASS reports that some law enforcement officers who arrived to take part in the special operation to detain the shooter are leaving the site, the operation lasted more than nine hours.

At 11:00 on Tuesday, the police came to the man’s residence with a warrant for a search to be carried out in an illegal firearms circulation case. In response, the man hurled grenades at them. According to preliminary reports, the suspect, Vladimir Baranov, had a large amount of weapons and firearms at his disposal, while there was a clandestine workshop to manufacture weapons organized in the cottage itself. A criminal case over an attempt on the life of law enforcement personnel has been opened.