House in Moscow Region where man barricaded himself, to shoot at police catches fire

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. A cottage in the Moscow Region has caught fire after its owner took refuge in it, barricaded himself in and has been shooting at law enforcement agents for 10 hours straight from it, a law enforcement source told TASS.

"The house has caught fire. Currently, the whole upper floor where the shooter is believed to be is ablaze," the source said.

Moreover, the source also refuted earlier reports that national guard agents used a grenade launcher when storming the house. "It was not a grenade launcher, it was a stun grenade, a special equipment meant to disorient perpetrators," the source noted.

At 11:00 on Tuesday, the police came to the man’s residence with a warrant for a search to be carried out in an illegal firearms circulation case. In response, the man hurled grenades at them. Attempts to apprehend him have failed so far. According to preliminary reports, the suspect, Vladimir Baranov, has a large amount of weapons and firearms at his disposal. He is constantly exchanging fire with law enforcement agents and throwing grenades.

Special units of the national guard, Rosgvardiya, and also operatives of the federal security service FSB, Interior Ministry and Investigative Committee are participating in the operation. A criminal case over an attempt on the life of law enforcement personnel has been opened.