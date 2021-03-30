Several explosions heard at shooter’s house in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. Several explosions rocked the house in the Moscow Region settlement of Veshki, where a shooter opened fire at the law enforcement on Tuesday, a source in the law enforcement told TASS.

"One more explosion just happened, and there were several before that. It is possible that he explodes grenades. They were followed by intense shooting. So far, we have been unable to apprehend the shooter," the source said.

A portion of the settlement is currently cordoned off.

"The residents that remain inside the perimeter are not let out," witnesses told TASS.

A source in the law enforcement told TASS that relatives try to persuade the shooter to surrender.

"Currently, the relatives engage in negotiations with the man, they try to persuade him to surrender," the source said.

Early on Tuesday, the Federal Security Service (FSB) and police officers attempted to apprehend the house owner, Vladimir Bardanov, over suspicion of illegal firearms trade. During an attempt to carry out search, the man barricaded himself inside and opened fire at the police. According to a source in the law enforcement, the perpetrator owns several smooth-bore and rifled hunting weapons and traumatic handguns. Under the Russian law, civilians are not allowed to own automatic firearms.

Another source told TASS earlier that Bardanov was wanted by bailiffs over a tax debt of 150,000 rubles ($1,972). The Investigative Committee initiated a criminal case over an attempted murder of a law enforcement officer, which carries a penalty of up to lifetime in prison.