Man opening gunfire in Moscow region detained

MOSCOW, March 30. /TASS/. A man who opened gunfire at law enforcers from a private house in the settlement of Veshki outside Moscow has been detained, a source in the law enforcement agencies told TASS on Tuesday.

"By now, the shooter has been detained," he said. "He has been identified as Vladimir Bardanov, born 1960."

Spokeswoman for the Russian Interior Ministry’s Moscow region department Tatiana Petrova told TASS earlier that the man was suspected of illegal trafficking of weapons. He opened gunfire at law enforcers who had tried to search his house.

According to a source in law enforcement agencies, there were three adults and a child inside the house. Two adults and the child had managed to leave the house before the man was detained.