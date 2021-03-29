Russian woman gets 12 years behind bars for handing over confidential data to Ukraine

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. The Sevastopol City Court has sentenced Russian citizen Galina Dovgopolaya to 12 years in prison after finding her guilty of high treason for collecting confidential information for the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s intelligence service, a source in power structures told TASS.

"The Sevastopol City Court has found Galina Dovgopolaya <…> guilty of committing a crime qualified under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code (High Treason). The court sentenced her to 12 years in regular-security prison," the source said. The verdict is yet to enter into force and can be appealed.