Children evacuated from Murmansk Region’s Khibiny, says source

MURMANSK, March 23. /TASS/. Rescuers have completed the operation to evacuate children stuck in snow following an avalanche in the mountains of Russia’s Murmansk Region, the tourist group members have boarded a special train and headed off to the town of Apatity, an emergency response service source told TASS Tuesday.

"The evacuation has been completed. The train has left the Imandra station. It will be in Apatity in about 20 minutes," the source noted.

An avalanche occurred in the Mannepakhk Creek area on Monday evening. The governor reported that three teenagers were stuck in the snow, two were quickly saved, while one girl died.