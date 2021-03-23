Child injured after avalanche in Russia’s Murmansk Region declared dead

MOSCOW, March 23. /TASS/. A child born in 2008 who was seriously injured after an avalanche struck a route in the Khibiny Mountains in the Murmansk Region has been declared dead, the press service of the local Investigative Committee informed reporters.

An avalanche was recorded in the area of the Khibiny Mountains on Monday evening. Governor of the Murmansk Region Andrei Chivis informed that three teenagers had been found under the avalanche, two of them were swiftly rescued, they are alive. The local department of the Investigative Committee initially declared the first girl dead, however, it was later informed that doctors are fighting for her life. At night, the region’s head informed that a helicopter was sent to transport the injured girl, who was in a critical condition. The regional department of the Investigative Committee explained the varying reports by faulty communication in the area.

The Investigative Committee informed that an organized tourist group from St. Petersburg included 13 children aged 10 to 15 and three adults. A coordination center was established in Monchegorsk to control the rescue operation. The rescued children were provided with temporary accommodation.