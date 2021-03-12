Tests confirm allowable concentration of toxic agents in fish near Norilsk

The tests were a part of an ethnologic expedition to the area of the fuel spill, which occurred at a power plant near Norilsk in May, 2020.

KRASNOYARSK, March 12. /TASS/. Test results show that the concentration of toxic agents, including polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbon (PAH), in fish from the Norilo-Pyasino water system is not exceeded, press service of the Project Office for Development of Arctic (PORA) told TASS on Thursday.

"The results show the level of polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons in the muscle tissue of fish is below the limit, set in the used methods. In all the samples the concentrations of polychlorinated biphenyls are within allowable limits for fish products - 2,000 micrograms/kg and for semi-finished fish products - 500 micrograms/kg," the press service quoted Andrei Aksenov of the Northern (Arctic) Federal University as saying. "In order to have accurate results, the tests have been made simultaneously at two laboratories - NAFU and Taifun, and their results were similar."

The samples were collected in autumn, 2020. Initially, the experts planned to collect samples at 17 points in the Pyasina River, Lake Pyasino, the Norilskya River, the Ambarnaya River and Lake Melkoye. However, due to complicated weather conditions, they managed to collect samples only at eleven points. During the expedition, scientists collected 77 fish samples for further tests.

The experts have picked two contamination markers - PAH and PCB - since they were most probable water contaminants after the accident.