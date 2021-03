ARKHANGELSK, March 11. /TASS/. The man who held a person hostage in Russia’s Severodvinsk was detained, a source in the law enforcement told TASS.

"He was detained," the source said.

Earlier, a source informed TASS that an unknown man is holding hostage one or two employees of a company providing microloans in a shop located in Russia’s Severodvinsk. The area of the incident was cordoned off.