Terrorist group coordinated from abroad disarmed in Kyrgyzstan

BISHKEK, March 9. /TASS/. Agents of the Kyrgyz State Committee for National Security have disarmed a terrorist group who was planning attacks with firearms and whose activities were coordinated from abroad," the committee’s press service reported Tuesday.

The State Committee for National Security notes, "it was established that activities of the neutralized group were coordinated by heads of an international terrorist organization in Syria who sought to destabilize the society and political situation to later launch an armed jihad in Kyrgyzstan," the statement reads. It is also added that some members had special training in international terrorist camps. "The detained people were placed in the State Committee for National Security detention center," the service stressed, adding that investigation continues.