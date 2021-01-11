Over 40 servicemen injured in Moscow Region highway traffic accident - Ministry of Defense

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Forty-two servicemen were injured in the traffic incident that took place in the Moscow Region Monday, one of them is currently in a critical condition, the Ministry of Defense told journalists.

"Following the collision between a heavy-load truck and a bus convoy, 42 servicemen were injured to various degrees. Four died. […] Most victims got bruises, abrasions, broken bones. One serviceman is in critical condition, but stable," the Ministry said.

The Ministry disclosed that all servicemen, injured in the incident, were examined by highly qualified medical specialists from the MoD Central Military hospital.

"All victims receive the entire complex of medical aid," the Ministry added.