Search and rescue at avalanche site in Norilsk completed - Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. Rescuers are completing search and rescue works at the site of an avalanche in Norilsk, press service of the regional Emergencies Ministry told TASS.

"The search and rescue work is coming to an end," the head office said.

Earlier, rescuers removed a teenager from under the snow. The boy had serious injuries and was taken to hospital. They also recovered the bodies of a woman and a child, later - another man. Two more people managed to get out of the snow slide on their own.

An avalanche collapsed in the area of Gora Otdelnaya ski resort in Norilsk at 8:30 pm Moscow time. Up to six houses were snowed in. A criminal case was initiated on the provision of services that did not meet safety requirements.